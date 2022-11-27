WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $41.66 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.66 million and approximately $702,848.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

