WOW-token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.99 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $439.37 million and approximately $3.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04393676 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

