Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $951.89 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $313.67 or 0.01894047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $951.89 million and $77.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,034,655 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

