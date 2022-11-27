Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Xunlei stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xunlei by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xunlei by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading

