Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Xunlei stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
