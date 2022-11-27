YES WORLD Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. YES WORLD has a market cap of $11.41 million and $479,222.75 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

