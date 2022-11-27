Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.69.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 23.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $2,796,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,653,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

