ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338,910.54

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $338,910.54 and approximately $20.03 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00251223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00089344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00058793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

