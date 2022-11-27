Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Zoetis worth $109,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.