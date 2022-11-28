19,384 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,245. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

