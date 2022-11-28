217,467 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 217,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,985,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11,319.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 231,710 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,347,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 135.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.48. 1,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,991. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

