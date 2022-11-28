2,243,863 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,243,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,424,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.29% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,109,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,798,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $85.17. 98,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $109.70.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

