23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 5.25.

ME stock traded down 0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting 2.79. The company had a trading volume of 131,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.24. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 2.12 and a 52-week high of 9.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 23andMe by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663,268 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth $19,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 23andMe by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 23andMe by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $7,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

