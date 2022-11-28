3,011 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $22,389,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,156,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $210.21. 3,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,464. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $215.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average of $186.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

