31,014 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE:LYB traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.68. 40,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

