50,700 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 2.1% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.5 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.