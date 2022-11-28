750 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Markel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,303.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,184.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,243.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

