9,954 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.73. 4,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.76. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

