AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in November

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,257. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.