Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Accuray by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 4,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 769,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 769,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $76,410.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 731,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,182 shares of company stock valued at $188,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

