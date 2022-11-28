Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $274,686.12

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $274,686.12 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00025242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004821 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

