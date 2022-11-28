Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Short Interest Up 580.9% in November

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 580.9% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ADDXF stock remained flat at $0.99 during midday trading on Monday. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.
