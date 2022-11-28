Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.49. Adeia shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 131 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Adeia Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.45%.

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

