Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Aedifica Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

