Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Update

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Growth by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Agile Growth Stock Performance

Agile Growth stock remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Agile Growth has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

Featured Stories

