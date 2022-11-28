Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and $1.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00119182 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00223236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00051279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059771 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.