Alasdair (Al) Breach Sells 7,878 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,540 ($30.03), for a total transaction of £200,101.20 ($236,610.15).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 31st, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 52,153 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($23.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,042,538.47 ($1,232,752.12).

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:BGEO traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,535 ($29.98). 202,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,922. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 393.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,833.31. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 960 ($11.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,590 ($30.63).

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

