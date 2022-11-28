Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $7.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Albemarle by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

