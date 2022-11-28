Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Alchemix USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $236.86 million and approximately $2,738.12 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00006132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07668192 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00479576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,732.57 or 0.29170071 BTC.

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.