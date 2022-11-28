Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,700 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the October 31st total of 1,878,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,007.4 days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

