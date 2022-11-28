Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.61 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $50.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,100,404 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,753,978 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

