Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.96.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$60.88 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.