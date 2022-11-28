Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.38.

Shares of ATD traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.11. The firm has a market cap of C$63.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.48.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

