Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 203,748 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.38% of Broadcom worth $754,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

AVGO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $528.76. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,602. The company has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.