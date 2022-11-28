Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 200,317 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,836,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,317 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $359,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after buying an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stellantis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in Stellantis by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,854. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

