AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 786,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 720,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,092.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 720,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,092.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,149.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,041,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,010 in the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.