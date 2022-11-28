AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 786,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
AlloVir Stock Down 5.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
