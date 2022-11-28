Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 448.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 87,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 194,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,237,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

