AlpInvest Partners B.V. Acquires 351,323 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,323 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 23.6% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $69,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $78,264,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $111,785,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,629. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $187.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.