AlpInvest Partners B.V. Acquires New Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Braze comprises 0.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at $63,235,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $35,125,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $29,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. 2,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,185. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and have sold 53,062 shares worth $1,952,282. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

