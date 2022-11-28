Altus Power (AMPS) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Altus Power to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -335.33 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.12

Profitability

Altus Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.28% 4.34% 0.74%

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s rivals have a beta of -0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altus Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 583 3473 3229 64 2.38

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.01%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

