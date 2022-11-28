Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 969,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Up 0.3 %

ABEV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 624,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ambev

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.