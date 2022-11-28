American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of American Express worth $118,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in American Express by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,109. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

