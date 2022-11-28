American Express (NYSE:AXP) vs. Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) Critical Analysis

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Express and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $42.38 billion 2.72 $8.06 billion $9.95 15.49 Netcapital $5.48 million 1.07 $3.50 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 15.02% 33.28% 3.79% Netcapital 34.06% 9.13% 7.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Express and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 2 9 8 0 2.32 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express presently has a consensus target price of $173.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Netcapital.

Summary

American Express beats Netcapital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as incubation of technology start-ups; investor introduction; digital marketing; website design, software, and software development; message crafting, including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, it provides business valuations; fairness and solvency opinions; ESOP feasibility and valuation; non-cash charitable contributions; economic analysis of damages; intellectual property appraisals; and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Netcapital Inc. is a subsidiary of NetCapital Systems LLC.

