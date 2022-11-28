American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 359.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.31. 19,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

