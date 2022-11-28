American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 148,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.