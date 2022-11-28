American International Group Inc. Has $31.57 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

