American International Group Inc. Has $43.98 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,854 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,308,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

