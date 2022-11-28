American International Group Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.27. 12,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,211. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.