American International Group Inc. Sells 7,408 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $79,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The firm has a market cap of $350.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

