American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,633 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 177,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,838,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

