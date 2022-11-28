Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $12.00

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock worth $25,869,841. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amcor Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Amcor has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.